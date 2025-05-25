Nearly 80% of Gaza’s territory controlled by Israel — enclave’s authorities

TUNIS, May 25. /TASS/. Israel has established control over 77% of the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s authorities said.

"The Israeli occupation army has actually gained control over 77% of the Gaza Strip’s territory either through direct ground operations and the deployment of occupation troops in residential and civilian areas or by means of intensive fire, which makes it impossible for Palestinians to reach their homes, lands and property, or through the unfair policy of forced resettlement driving tens of thousands of civilians flee under the threat of shelling attacks, killings, and extermination," the press service wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Such control based on the use of force" constitutes "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," it stressed. The Gaza authorities place "entire legal responsibility for the crimes" in the enclave on Israel, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.