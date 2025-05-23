EU discussing new anti-Russian sanctions, to consider lowering oil price cap — German MFA

BERLIN, May 23. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) is discussing new sanctions against Russia, in particular in the energy sector, where the possibility of lowering the oil price cap will be considered, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced.

"At the moment, together with our partners in the European Union we are discussing further sanctions against Russia. We are paying special attention to the energy sector, where we will also consider the possibility of lowering the price cap for [Russian] oil. Our goal is absolutely clear, we do not want to continue to replenish Russia's military budget," Wadephul said at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Berlin.

Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is working on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which will include measures regarding oil, lowering the price cap, and new restrictions against the shadow fleet.

This week, the EU countries approved the 17th package of sanctions, which targets 17 people and 58 entities, as well as 189 ships that transport Russian oil and oil products, ignoring the EU's attempts to set a price cap.