Islamophobia grows in US, EU, UN clarifies essence of Islam — Secretary-General’s envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Islamophobia is increasingly prevalent in the capitals of the European Union and the United States. Addressing this troubling trend, Miguel Angel Moratinos, the High Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Alliance of Civilizations, emphasized the importance of clarifying the true essence of Islam in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"Islamophobia is on the rise in the main capitals of the European Union and even in the United States," Moratinos explained. "The root cause lies in a lack of understanding about what Islam truly is. There is too much manipulation and misrepresentation, which fuels misunderstanding."

Recently appointed by the UN Secretary-General as a special envoy to combat Islamophobia, Moratinos outlined his primary objectives: "My role is to collaborate with all key stakeholders to explain what Islam genuinely represents. Islam is a faith like Christianity or Judaism - a spiritual path that guides believers inward."

He acknowledged that the rise in Islamophobia is an undeniable reality. "This is one of the major issues we all need to confront," he stated. "It is a concern across Europe and even in regions like South Asia, where tensions between Pakistan and India persist."

Nevertheless, Moratinos highlighted encouraging examples of Islamic development and adaptation. "In Indonesia and parts of East Asia, Islam is evolving, transforming, and adjusting to the new global context," he noted, emphasizing that positive progress exists alongside the challenges.