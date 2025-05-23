At least 94% of Gaza hospitals partially or completely destroyed — WHO

GENEVA, May 23. /TASS/. At least 94% of all hospitals in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed, and people in the north of the Palestinian enclave have practically lost the opportunity to receive any medical care, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report.

"Only 19 of Gaza Strip’s 36 hospitals remain operational, including one hospital providing basic care for the remaining patients still inside the hospital, and are struggling under severe supply shortages, lack of health workers, persistent insecurity, and a surge of casualties, all while staff work in impossible conditions. Of the 19 hospitals, 12 provide a variety of health services, while the rest are only able to provide basic emergency care. At least 94% of all hospitals in the Gaza Strip are damaged or destroyed," the report says.

It says that since the resumption of hostilities in the enclave on March 18, 2025, WHO has recorded 28 attacks on medical facilities, and since October 2023, there have been at least 697 such attacks.

"North Gaza has been stripped of nearly all health care. In southern Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed by a surge of injured people. Currently, across the Gaza Strip, only 2,000 hospital beds remain available, for a population of over 2 million people, grossly insufficient to meet the current needs," the report reads.

"Continued hostilities and military presence inhibit patients from accessing care, obstruct staff from providing care, and prevent WHO and partners from resupplying hospitals."

The organization called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the region, reiterating that "the UN and its partners have a clear, principled and effective plan to deliver aid with safeguards against diversion, a system that has worked and must be enabled to continue."

On March 18, Israel broke a ceasefire established in January with massive strikes on the enclave. Israel explained this by the refusal of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, adding that the purpose of the operation is the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.