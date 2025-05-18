Nicusor Dan winning second round of presidential election in Romania — exit polls

BUCHAREST, May 18. /TASS/. Pro-European independent candidate Nicusor Dan, who is serving as Bucharest’s mayor, is winning the second round of presidential election in Romania with 54.1% of votes, according an exit poll conducted by the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS).

Dan’s rival, the leader of the opposition nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, George Simion, is scoring 45.9% of votes.

According to another exit poll, conducted by the Avangarde pollster, Dan is winning 54.9%, while Simion has 45.1%.

The voter turnout was 64.39%.

"Today’s election was won by the majority of Romanians who want profound changes in Romania," the Agerpress agency quoted Dan as saying after the exit poll results were made public.

Although exit polls indicate Dan’s victory, Simion refused to recognize his defeat and proclaimed his victory. "It is clear that we have won this election," he said as quoted by Agerpress. "We demand victory on behalf of the Romanian people."

The final results of the voting are expected to be announced on Monday.