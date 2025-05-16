US puts forward official terms for resolving nuclear standoff with Iran

ABU DHABI, May 16. /TASS/. Washington has sent Tehran a written proposal to resolve the crisis over Iran's nuclear program, US President Donald Trump announced.

"They have a proposal. But more importantly, they know they have to move quickly, or something bad's going to happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, en route from the UAE to the United States, when asked whether his special envoy Steve Witkoff had conveyed Washington's formal proposal to Tehran. The White House press service streamed the remarks live.

Earlier, the Axios website reported that during the latest round of talks with the Iranian delegation on May 11, Witkoff handed the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the US’ first written proposal to resolve the disagreement over the nuclear program.

Iran's Foreign Ministry stated earlier that the republic's authorities were prepared to discuss limiting the volume and level of uranium enrichment with the United States if sanctions were lifted, but would never agree to halt the nuclear program, as the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy is guaranteed to all countries that signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Tehran joined as one of its first signatories.

The United States and Iran have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman to resolve disagreements over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. The first took place on April 12 in Muscat, the second on April 19 in Rome, the third on April 26, and the fourth on May 11 in the Omani capital.