Erdogan urges not to add extra pressure on negotiating parties in Ukraine talks

ANKARA, May 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for patience in the Ukraine peace process, urging all interested parties not to exert any extra pressure on the negotiating sides as they take steps toward reaching a deal.

"We are sparing no effort to resolve the problem. Our priority is a comprehensive ceasefire. Bearing in mind the sensitivity of the process, it is crucial to encourage the parties [toward dialogue and finding a solution] without imposing anything on them or exerting any pressure on them. This is essential for achieving a fair and lasting peace," he said at the opening of the sixth summit of the European Political Community in Albania.

Erdogan’s speech was broadcast on social media by Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party.

"An important window of opportunity to stop the bloodshed has opened up for the first time since March 2022. Talks between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are currently underway in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan," he said, adding that after his talks on Thursday in Ankara with Vladimir Zelensky, Ukraine "decided to begin technical discussions" with the Russian side.

"At this point, we hope for support from all of our partners here to keep the channels for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia open for the sake of establishing peace as soon as possible. As I have always said, there will be no losers in a fair world. Turkey will continue doing everything it can to promote this process," the Turkish leader emphasized.