Over 110 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza in past day — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, May 16. /TASS/. At least 115 people were killed by Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, more than 60 people were killed in a series of Israeli strikes on the city of Khan Younis in the south. At least 15 perished in the attack on the Al Tawbah medical center in Jabaliya in the north of the enclave.

The TV channel reported that on Thursday, the Israeli troops carried out massive air strikes on the region’s three largest medical facilities - the Al Awda hospital in Jabaliya, the Indonesian Hospital and the European Hospital in Khan Younis. Besides, the refugee camp in Jabaliya and its outskirts were also targeted.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.