Erdogan-Zelensky meeting to precede Russian-Ukrainian talks — source

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky will take place before the start of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

Zelensky and Erdogan are expected to meet in Ankara around 1 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT).

"The meeting between Zelensky and Erdogan in Ankara will precede the start of the talks," the source stated.

As of 10:30 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. GMT), the situation at the presidential office remains calm, journalists were asked to leave the busy street and go to the pier near the palace. The press is not allowed into the office’s territory. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have not arrived at the Dolmabahce Palace yet.