Bolivian president not to run for re-election

BUENOS AIRES, May 14. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce said that he will not run for re-election in order to reduce the chances of right-wing forces.

"I am telling the people of Bolivia with absolute resolve about my decision not to participate in the August election because I have no intention to split the popular vote or facilitate the implementation of a Fascist right-wing project," he said at a press conference aired by the Bolivia TV channel.

The incumbent president urged the country’s left-wing forces to agree on a single candidate "with greatest chances to overcome Bolivia’s plunderers."

Bolivia’s presidential election will be held on August 17.