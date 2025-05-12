Drones, gunfire reported in northern India near border with Pakistan — newspaper

NEW DELHI, May 12. /TASS/. Gunfire, drone activity and the activation of air defense systems were reported in northern Indian districts on the border with Pakistan, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

According to the report, drones were detected above the settlement of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Monday. Sounds of gunfire were heard in Samba and Hiranagar.

In turn, the ANI news agency reported that explosions were heard in the area as India’s air defenses engaged aerial targets.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in India’s Jammu and Kashmir union territory, where 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national were killed. India claimed that it has proof that the attack was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia) of Pakistani Inter-Service Intelligence. New Delhi and Islamabad introduced reciprocal measures with regard to diplomatic workers, suspended any bilateral ties and closed their airspace for each other’s planes.

Overnight on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan announced launching Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos (a verse from the Quran which roughly translates as a "solid wall of lead"). On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed on a ceasefire. Following talks between the military, an agreement was reached that the sides cease all combat and fire on sea, air or land. However, several hours afterwards, drones were detected in several towns in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Punjab, air defense systems went off and power went out.

On May 12, the Hindustan Times reported, citing sources, that India will hold talks with Pakistan only at the level of the military with no political contacts.