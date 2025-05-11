Hostage with US citizenship may be released in Gaza on May 12 — The Times of Israel

TEL AVIV, May 11. /TASS/. Edan Alexander, an Israeli hostage with a US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip, may be released as early as May 12, The Times of Israel reported quoting a source involved in the negotiations on the release of the abducted man.

According to him, the negotiating group has set the goal to secure Alexander's release at the beginning of the coming week, "potentially as early as Monday," May 12.

Before that, The Times of Israel source says, some measures should be taken by Israel, including the suspension of hostilities and aerial surveillance using drones in several areas of the Gaza Strip, as was done during previous hostage rescue operations.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper writes that the release of the Israeli-American hostage should take place "in the next 48 hours."

Earlier on May 11, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed that it would release Alexander. At the same time, the movement stressed that the release of the prisoner should be "a part of the measures taken to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," including the "opening of all checkpoints" on the border with the enclave and the importation of humanitarian aid there.