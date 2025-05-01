{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

US State Department not denying option of secondary sanctions against Russia

"We're not removing any sanctions that currently exist," Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce added
WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump uses a diplomatic approach towards such issues as introduction of secondary sanctions against Russia, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce told reporters.

She was asked whether the US leader intends to impose secondary sanctions on Russia. "He's stated his willingness to do that," Bruce said. "We're not removing any sanctions that currently exist. The President wants in every action that we've taken as a nation to do it diplomatically," she noted.

"Yet he knows also that there's another part of the world, a whole globe, that needs some attention," the US diplomat added.

On April 24, Trump said that he would prefer to answer the question about the possibility of toughening anti-Russian sanctions in a week.

Personal communications between leaders is needed — US Department of State
"There is a lot of heat" as regards the communications between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said
US Army plans to massively increase use of drones — newspaper
According tothe Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon "plans to equip each of its combat divisions with around 1,000 drones and to shed outmoded weapons and other equipment"
Russian troops liberate Doroshovka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past day
Russia to hold about 10 more test launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile — source
The trials will be held in 2020-2021
Trump says he made no mistakes during first 100 days in office
According to the US president, Washington is "going to make millions and billions of dollars, but it takes a little while"
ISS orbit raised to avert collision with space junk
Currently, the station’s average altitude is 418.74 km, with 417.86 at the lowest point, and 438.05 km at the apogee
Russian troops liberate Novoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russian aluminum giant begins trials of silica-based fertilizer
Silica fume tests will kick off during the spring sowing campaign in an estate of Rusal AgroSibir company in Khakassia
Gazprom raises estimate of profit from buying stake in Sakhalin-2 operator to $2.3 bln
As a result of the deal, Gazprom's stake in Sakhalinskaya Energiya increased to 77.5%
India closes airspace for all Pakistani planes — NOTAM
The measures will be in force until May 23
Kalashnikov arms producer to deliver Kub kamikaze drones to foreign customer
Kub guided loitering munitions designed to strike enemy armor and manpower have proven their worth in the special military operation in Ukraine
Baltic Fleet’s Kalibr missile carrier ships complete training mission in Baltic Sea
The Baltic Fleet’s marines stationed aboard the unit’s ships acted out various counterterrorism scenarios and conducted live firing at sea targets using small arms
NATO practices seizing Russia’s Baltic exclave — Kremlin official
North Atlantic alliance is also practicing preventive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenals, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said
Deal with Kiev to generate over $350 bln in incomes for US — Trump
According to the US president, the sum was handed over to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden in the form of financial loans and military aid
Kiev wants to disrupt V-day ceasefire announced by Putin by all means — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Zelensky's regime is deliberately targeting civilians in Russia's frontline regions
Trump says Ukraine to be 'crushed' very soon
The US leader believes that he is doing a great service to Ukraine
Europe’s gas prices rise by almost 30% in April year-on-year
Gas prices at European hubs started to grow last fall, reaching $509 per 1,000 cubic meter in the first quarter of 2025
Europe preparing new package of sanctions against Russia — French Foreign Minister
European countries will accompany this American sanctions initiative with a 17th package of sanctions, Jean-Noel Barrot said
Over 90% of babies in Gaza don’t receive basic nutrition — UN agency
OCHA added that 65% of Gaza’s population has no access to drinking water
Russia, Cuba sign declaration on countering unilateral coercive measures — MFA
During the ceremony, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that Cuba, as a BRICS partner country, will play an "active and constructive role" in the work of the group
Europe uses terrorist groups for geostrategic purposes — Shoigu
The official pointed out that "the terrorists receive modern weapons and cutting-edge tracking facilities, they are provided with intelligence data"
Minerals deal shows that US has economic interests in Ukraine — Treasury secretary
Scott Bessent believes that the deal is "a signal to the Russian leadership."
Russian forces strike infrastructure at Ukrainian military airfields in 162 areas
Russian air defenses down six JDAM smart bombs, 137 Ukrainian drones in past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Military-technical cooperation is important tool of Russia's foreign policy — Putin
In a congratulatory message to the labor staffs and veterans of this sphere, the head of state noted that military-technical cooperation had become an important tool of Russia's foreign policy
US puts forward 22 preconditions for Ukraine settlement, Kiev agreed — envoy
"I just came out of London last week, where we sat down with Ukrainian team, with the Europeans as well," Keith Kellogg said
Putin hails Abu Dhabi’s assistance in prisoner exchanges in phone call with UAE president
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Russian leader and the people of Russia on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War
Russia’s electricity exports down 2.9%, imports up 68% in Q1
Electricity imports climbed by 68.4% in the reporting period to 0.54 bln kWh
Trump threatens secondary sanctions against countries purchasing oil from Iran
These countris "will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form," US leader added
Tariff wars undermine global economic order, China’s Xi says
According to Xi Jinping, China is ready to protect the world order based on the principles of the United Nations and international law jointly with Azerbaijan, as well as to defend its own legitimate interests and advocate for international justice
US has not confirmed its participation in next round of talks with Iran — Reuters
According to the source, the time and location for the next phase of negotiations have not yet been finalized, but an announcement is expected soon
Ukrainian drone strike on market in Kherson Region kills seven, leaves over 20 injured
The governor Vladimir Saldo added that response teams were working at the scene
Russia opens 479 criminal probes against Ukrainian military after Kursk area’s liberation
Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that Ukrainian military’s crimes did not differ from the atrocities of Hitler's army
US, Ukraine sign minerals deal
According to Bloomberg, the United States will receive privileged access to new investment projects in this sector, including the production of aluminum, graphite, oil and natural gas
EU will not agree to 10% US duties — commissioner
Combined potential duties US President Donald Trump warned to introduce against the EU were "astronomical figures," Maros Sefcovic said
Kremlin aide points to NATO’s increased efforts to stifle Russia at sea
"The purposeful actions aimed at maritime blockade of our country have increased, including attempts to search ships in international waters and to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism," Nikolay Patrushev exemplified
Russia's relations with Europe will be restored sooner or later — Putin
The President noted the historical ties that link Russia and Spain
First concrete can be poured at nuclear plant site in Uzbekistan in a year — Rosatom
According to CEO Alexey Likhachev, "traditional routine is up ahead, making the project more specific"
Kiev may resort to terror attacks with use of biopathogens — Shoigu
According to the official, "the Ukrainian special services are actively seeking those supporting pro-Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi groups"
Iran remains committed to resolving differences with US through negotiations — minister
"In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a just and balanced deal: guaranteeing an end to sanctions, and creating confidence that Iran's nuclear program will forever remain peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected," Abbas Araghchi said
Press review: Kiev bets on war as EU whispers about renewing dialogue with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 30th
Acting South Korean president steps down
Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to join forces in fight against terrorism
Wang Yi went on to say that counterterrorism activities were facing new challenges amid global instability, while the use of advanced technologies complicated them even more
Brent prices tumble more than 3% — trading data
Brent futures fell by 3.28% to $61.95 a barrel
English-speaking media highlight three frontrunners for papal throne
Between April 21 and 28, over 16,500 publications in 1,214 editions with a reader count of 352 million were recorded and analyzed
Hungary, Slovakia to keep exceptions from EU sanctions for Russian oil — Orban
Slovakia receives Russian gas coming to Hungary over the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia
First scheduled flight from Moscow arrives in Sukhumi
The inaugural flight was met with a formal welcoming ceremony at Sukhumi Airport
Republic of the Congo would like to join BRICS — president
Denis Sassou Nguesso added that he had taken part in a number of BRICS meetings, the latest of which took place in Russia
Russian-made SJ-100 jet preparing for maiden flight — company executive
A prototype of the passenger jet with imported systems and domestically-produced PD-8 engines successfully completed its first test flight in March 2025
BRICS becoming more fair form for integration — Bolivian Foreign Minister
BRICS provides opportunities to deal with collaborative resolution of such structural problems as inequality, poverty and famine, Celinda Sosa added
Brazil favors BRICS cooperation in counter-terrorism — presidential aide
Brazilian Presidential Aide Celso Amorim recalled that BRICS national security advisers have been meeting regularly since 2009
Vucic says he will travel to Moscow on May 9 despite criticism, threats
Serbian President stressed that threats from European Union representatives to impose sanctions over his attendance at the Victory Day parade will not deter him from traveling to Russia
QR code transactions in Russian payment card system over 1.5 mln in two months
According to the report, twenty banks take part in open testing of the new service, with fifteen of them already transacting payments with the use of the unified QR code
US official says talks with Russia on Ukraine ‘moving forward’
"We think there is, there is still a deal to be had," Mike Waltz told
Ukrainian troops kicked out of Kursk Region, holed up remnants ask for evacuation — Putin
These are scattered groups of two or three individuals hiding in the forests
Another casualty of Ukrainian drone attack on Alyoshki dies in hospital
Earlier, the regional administration reported that seven people were killed and eleven others were wounded
NATO’s attempt to attack Kaliningrad Region to be firmly rebuffed — Russian senator
Alexander Yaroshuk emphasized that military units in the region are at full combat readiness to repel any assault
Deal with Ukraine aimed at ensuring Kiev repays US for aid it has received — White House
Earlier, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko said that Kiev would contribute 50% of all revenues from the newly introduced mineral extraction royalty
Russian troops steadily advance in Sumy Region — military expert
"I would like to note that they have been constructing defense lines and fortifications very actively now," Andrey Marochko added
Medvedev sees Trump’s tariffs against China as ‘mishap’
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added that Russia had almost zero trade with the US, so "the new brutal tariffs" did not apply to Moscow
China to see trade war with US through to the end, won't back down — Wang Yi
China's Foreign Minister said that "BRICS should continue observing the main norms of international relations, protecting a multisided trade system, and building a fairer global system of relations"
Explosion occurred in northern Germany, with reports of casualties
According to preliminary reports, a gas cylinder exploded for reasons that have yet to be determined
European People's Party seeks to keep Europe on war footing — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary "supports peace efforts, not continuing the war"
New war has already begun, for now fight is still over minds — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader emphasized that "a modern hot war cannot occur without prior preparation, and that preparation has already begun"
Gold demand in Q1 reached its highest level for this period since 2016
Demand for gold bars and coins reached 325 metric tons in the Q1, 15% above the five-year quarterly average
Moskalik headed General Staff of Russian forces’ special military operation monitoring
At the same time, Moskalik was responsible for preparing reports on the situation in southeastern Ukraine for the Russian President, according to Krasnaya Zvezda materials
Alyoshki attack shows what Zelensky’s peaceful rhetoric is worth — Russian diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that the attack had deliberately targeted civilians
Trump succeeds in making Kiev use mineral resources to pay for US aid — Medvedev
"Now, the country that is about to disappear will have to use its national wealth to pay for military supplies," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
IAEA chief Grossi's Western bias makes him bad candidate for UN secretary general — expert
Andrey Koshkin also expressed doubt that Grossi would change his position if he became UN Secretary General
Annual inflation in Russia reach 10.34% as of April 28 — Economy Ministry
Price growth rates slowed down for foods to 0.18%
Kremlin blasts 'Nazis' who sent tanks to kill compatriots in Donbass
Dmitry Peskov suggested recalling the onset of the Ukraine crisis
Yemeni Houthis report striking USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier
According to the movement military spokesman Yahya Saree, the armed forces conducted a drone operation in the Arab Sea
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Ukrainian deputy premier confirms signing minerals deal with US
The agreement does not contradict Ukraine’s obligations as part of the EU accession process
Mike Waltz to be appointed US Ambassador to United Nations — Trump
US President also stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the role of interim National Security Advisor while continuing to fulfill his duties at the State Department
Trump says he could end up on Ukraine’s side in its conflict with Russia
The US president clarified that he would be "not necessarily on Zelensky’s side"
Militants bring containers with toxic chemicals to Syria’s Idlib - Russian military
According to the official, around 15 terrorists sustained chemical burns of skin and respiratory tract as a result
Putin says he often spent nights in Kremlin over past three years
As part of the interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, they walked into the president’s Kremlin apartment, shown on video for the first time
Ukraine ready for territorial concessions, US presidential envoy says
The Kiev regime is ready in order to settle the Ukraine conflict but does not want to recognize it de jure
Tesla board starts looking for new CEO — WSJ
According to the report, the move was caused by Tesla’s sinking stocks and profits
Ukrainian army deploys large group of foreign mercenaries to southern DPR
It includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians, a Russian security official said
Israeli PM reveals supreme goal of Gaza operation
"We have many goals; we want to bring the 59 hostages back," Benjamin Netanyahu noted
EU to unveil its proposals for trade talks with US next week —- Bloomberg
According to the report, the document will contain provisions on lowering trade barriers, increasing European investment into the US and cooperation on global challenges and threats
US sees possibility of mediation for Ukraine conflict — special envoy
According to a Financial Times report, Kiev and its European allies fear that Washington may withdraw from negotiations
Kyrgyzstan’s trade with CIS countries more than doubles in five years — cabinet
First Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Daniyar Amangeldiyev noted this year’s stable economic growth of the republic, "which averages 9%"
US, China not in talks on tariffs — trade negotiator
According to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Washington wants to have "fair trade with China"
Russia features over 400 products at Vietnam Defense 2022 show
Russia’s armor is represented by T-90S and T-90MS main battle tanks, the Terminator tank support fighting vehicle, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, the upgraded Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, Khrizantema and Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems
North Korean fighters helped in Kursk Region because of partnership treaty — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that it showed 'a manifestation of the high, truly allied level' of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang
Only US can get Ukraine to stick to potential agreements — former Ukrainian official
Nikolay Azarov said that direct negotiations with the Kiev regime must logically continue agreements with the US
Russia ready to work with Waltz at the UN — Permanent Mission
"Looking forward to working with you in the UN!" Dmitry Polyansky said
West violates Minsk-2 by promising military aid to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Regrettably, we have to say that Kiev’s warmongering receives support from the United States and its NATO allies," Maria Zakharova said
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate for May 1-5 to 81.49 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered to 11.17 rubles
Russia’s top sports official expects 2024 BRICS Games to ignite national spirit
The 2024 BRICS Games will be hosted by Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 25 different sports
TotalEnergies not expecting return to previous volume of Russian gas supplies soon
The EU is under strong pressure at present within the framework of trade talks between the US and Europe for buying more US gas, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said
Allies alarmed by Trump’s plans to recognize Crimea as part of Russia — CNN
Any deal that can get Russia on board will look unfavorable to the Ukrainians, but "within reason the Ukrainians will have to come to terms with something that may be second best to a deal they would have wanted two years ago," the diplomat said
Russian forces advance in downtown Chasov Yar, expert says
Andrey Marochko added that some pockets of Ukrainian resistance remained in the city
Lithuanian army, French-German brigade engage in joint drills, Lithuanian command reports
It is reported that troops taking part in the exercise will practice defensive and offensive operations and also conduct live-fire drills
Number of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukrainian ranks decreases — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian military is suffering huge losses
Putin says victory in World War II represents triumph of Soviet, Russian people
According to the Russian leader, Victory Day on May 9 is a special day for the entire country and almost every family
US envoy to UN points to Russia’s 'great opportunity' for lasting peace
John Kelley said "immense" benefits will be in store for Ukraine and Russia if they accept the US peace proposal
Witkoff may be appointed as Trump’s National Security Advisor — Politico
At the same time, according to CNN journalist Alayna Treene, who cited sources familiar with the matter, Witkoff is not interested in assuming the role of National Security Advisor to the American president
