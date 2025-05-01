US State Department not denying option of secondary sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump uses a diplomatic approach towards such issues as introduction of secondary sanctions against Russia, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce told reporters.

She was asked whether the US leader intends to impose secondary sanctions on Russia. "He's stated his willingness to do that," Bruce said. "We're not removing any sanctions that currently exist. The President wants in every action that we've taken as a nation to do it diplomatically," she noted.

"Yet he knows also that there's another part of the world, a whole globe, that needs some attention," the US diplomat added.

On April 24, Trump said that he would prefer to answer the question about the possibility of toughening anti-Russian sanctions in a week.