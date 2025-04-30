Houthis claim they downed US F-18 fighter jet during attack on aircraft carrier

DUBAI, May 1. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement claimed that an F-18 fighter jet was downed during their attack on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

"As a result of an operation, targeting the Harry Truman aircraft carrier, which moved to the northern part of the Red Sea close to the Suez Canal, an F-18 fighter jet was downed and an air raid on our country was prevented," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told the Al Masirah television.

In his words, the US naval task force was attacked on Monday. On that day, the Houthis reported directly hitting the aircraft carrier.

Houthis said they employed "new tactics involving drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles."

CNN reported later that an F/A-18E Super Hornet had fallen overboard from the Harry Truman when it was maneuvering to evade Houthi fire. One crew member received minor injuries.