Hungary moves to exit International Criminal Court

BUDAPEST, April 29. /TASS/. Hungary’s parliament has passed a bill on the country’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The bill was supported by more than two-thirds of the lawmakers, as follows from the televised footage of the voting.

Presenting the document to the lawmakers, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that the ICC has become biased in recent years, using various states to achieve its objectives in international conflicts. "Hungary insists that there is no room for politics and geopolitics in international organizations," he emphasized.

The Hungarian government announced its intention to exit from the ICC back in early April, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who enjoys Hungary’s all-round support in his fight against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and who has been under the ICC arrest warrant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine since November 2024, visited Budapest. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ICC warrant for Netanyahu as "absurd and disreputable."