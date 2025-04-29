Concessions to the US in trade will only fuel their appetite — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. Concessions to the United States in the trade war will result in them continuing to make new demands, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro.

"The United States has long benefited immensely from free trade, but now they are using tariffs as leverage to impose sky-high prices on other countries. If we silently make compromises and concessions, the bully, having gained an inch, will take three miles," the minister said, according to the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He noted that maintaining the rules of multilateral trade is the most pressing current issue.