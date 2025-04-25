Nearly 200,000 people displaced in Myanmar by last month's powerful quake — IFRC

GENEVA, April 25. /TASS/. The devastating earthquake that rocked Myanmar in late March destroyed thousands of buildings and forced nearly 200,000 people to leave their homes, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

According to the IFRC, more than 50,000 buildings were ruined and even more partially collapsed or are about to collapse. More than 198,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

The earthquake affected more than 1.5 million people in five Myanmar states. Many of them are now living outdoors in searing heat that often exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Moreover, the rainy season is expected to begin in the region within days, bringing with it the risk of floods and mudslides, it warned.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. Its magnitude was estimated at from 7.7 to 7.9 points. This quake was followed by another one, with a magnitude of 6.4. The quakes also affected Thailand, with earth tremors being felt in China and Vietnam. The death toll in Myanmar stands at 2,056, Xinhua said, citing the country’s authorities. More than 3,900 people were injured and 279 are still missing. International rescue teams continue operations in Myanmar.