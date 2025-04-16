Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill 23 Palestinians in past day — TV

DUBAI, April 16. /TASS/. At least 23 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli army operations in the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the outlet, Israeli forces are carrying out strikes across the entire territory of the Palestinian enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.