Failed coup d’etat thwarted in Kyrgyzstan, special services say

BISHKEK, April 9. /TASS/. Operatives from Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (SNCS-KR) have intercepted an attempt to incite domestic chaos followed by a coup d'etat, the agency's press center stated.

"The SNCS, aiming to ensure safety and uphold the constitutional order and civil rights from infringement and violations, detected and prevented efforts to trigger ethnic division by instigating local conflicts followed by mass protests and unrest. Their main goal was to destabilize the socio-political environment, culminating in an attempted coup," the statement reads.

The SNCS confirmed that all individuals involved in the plot had been identified and captured. One of the suspects was located outside Kyrgyzstan, "presumably in the UAE." "To carry out their plans, this group intended to create a fabricated provocative video featuring a half-naked and beaten young Kyrgyz woman who was allegedly assaulted by foreign nationals," the press service detailed.

This video, according to the security agency, was intended to stir up "nationalistic sentiment" and provoke the country’s "unorganized youth." Following this, specially trained militant groups, equipped with firearms, were to provoke violent clashes and attacks at "workplaces and homes of foreigners." The plan was to replicate the riots of May 2024, when Southeast Asian nationals were attacked in Bishkek.

"Similar provocations were being arranged against Kyrgyz citizens and law enforcement, followed by widespread disorder. All of these actions were meant to undermine the country’s authorities and ignite popular opposition, creating the conditions for large-scale protests funded by the so-called opposition," the committee said. Kyrgyzstan’s special services have already gathered intelligence indicating that the "overall coordination" of these provocations was "directed remotely" from abroad.

"Currently, efforts are underway to apprehend the planners. As a result of these actions, the SNCS successfully thwarted the attempt to organize mass unrest just before the final phase of planning and execution," the statement emphasized. Due to the ongoing investigation, the identities of those arrested have not been disclosed.