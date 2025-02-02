{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Damage to Gaza from Israel’s military operations estimated at over $50 billion

According to Gaza’s authorities, as many as 17,881 minors and 12,316 women have been killed in the course of Israel’s military operation and 14,222 people are still missing

CAIRO, February 2. /TASS/. The damage done to the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s operations since October 2023 is estimated at more than $50 billion, according to Gaza’s authorities.

"The damage done by combat operations is preliminarily estimated at more than $50 billion, the war has affected all spheres of life in Gaza," they said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gaza residents will have to restore not only housing, but also medical establishments, schools and universities, as well as religious facilities and utilities systems, they added.

According to Gaza’s authorities, as many as 17,881 minors and 12,316 women have been killed in the course of Israel’s military operation and 14,222 people are still missing. The overall death toll stands at 47,487 people, with 111,588 more being hurt.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19.

Tags
IsraelGaza Strip
Canadian, Mexican leaders discuss Trump’s decision to impose tariffs
Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to continue working together in areas of common interest
Read more
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream hit record high in January
Supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline to European countries in January increased by 2% compared to December 2024 and jumped by 27% compared to January 2024 to 1.56 bln cubic meters
Read more
UN opposes killing of civilians, spokesman says in comments on Ukrainian actions
"We have spoken out very consistently against the death and killing of any of civilians, whether they'd be in the Russian Federation or in Ukraine," a spokesman for the UN secretary general said to a question on the subject
Read more
Denmark shows readiness to meet US wishes in Greenland, Russian ambassador says
According to Vladimir Barbin, "the intensifying trend toward the militarization of the Arctic, the cultivation of confrontational approaches by NATO countries, and the giving of access to Arctic land to foreign militaries do not contribute to maintaining military and political stability in the region"
Read more
Trump orders precision strike on Islamic State leader in Somalia
"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," the president said
Read more
Transnistria still in talks on long-term gas supplies with Russia, Hungary, leader says
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, starting on February 1, Transnistrian utility companies will gradually resume normal gas, electricity and heat supplies
Read more
Body of Russian champion skater Naumov killed in US plane crash retrieved
His funeral will be held in Boston, the athlete’s mother, Iya Naumova, said
Read more
Nearly 300 mercenaries from Europe surrender as DRC’s Goma falls to rebels
It is reported that Congolese servicemen abandoned their positions in the city of Goma and the adjacent territories, shedding their military uniforms as they fled
Read more
Attack on Iran’s nuclear sites would be biggest historical mistake, top diplomat says
According to Abbas Araghchi, nuclear facilities, which are scattered across Iran, are well-protected
Read more
Europe divided over sending peacekeepers for Ukraine — report
According to the report, the UK, France and the Nordic countries support the idea of deploying thousands of troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire deal is reached, but this idea is not supported by some other states
Read more
Russia knew it could be deceived but pulled forces off Kiev in 2022 to avoid bloodshed
Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that the draft of the Istanbul accords was agreed upon on April 15, 2022
Read more
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Read more
US to put pressure on both Russia, Ukraine to end conflict — Trump’s envoy
"This gives the president of the United States leverage to complete that, and that's what we're doing," Keith Kellogg said
Read more
US unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules — Chinese embassy
China calls on the US to correct its wrongdoings, maintain the hard-won positive dynamics in the counternarcotics cooperation, and promote a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relationship, the spokesperson noted
Read more
US authorities confirm death of Russian citizens in Washington plane crash — embassy
The Russian nationals "lived permanently in the USA and worked as coaches in American figure skating clubs," the embassy said
Read more
No dialogue on security between Russia, Denmark possible as Kiev sponsored — envoy
Denmark as a NATO country and the US’ ally takes all actions and decisions in the security area with an eye on Brussels and Washington, the diplomat noted
Read more
West will not recognize its mistake in situation with rupturing of cables
"Groundless accusations of Russia has become a favorite technique of Western countries to keep afloat the myth of the Russian threat", Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
Hungary not to let Ukraine be admitted to EU if it threatens EU energy security — official
Political adviser Balazs Orban recalled that Brussels had acknowledged Budapest’s demands and gave its energy security guarantees, promising to begin talks on this matter with Kiev
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker criticizes Zelensky’s ban on negotiations with Russia
Alexander Dubinsky said that residents of Ukraine have to pay a heavy price, while 'Zelensky continues to live in his own illusions'
Read more
Protesters planning to block entrance road to Tbilisi
So far, only a relatively small number of people has gathered, but other rally participants have already begun marching to the shopping center from different parts of the city
Read more
Russia having economic boom, debts growing in the West — news portal
The news outlet also predicts "even greater" growth for defense spending than expected, following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October
Read more
China opposes US tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing to take countermeasures — embassy
China is one of the world’s toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation
Read more
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
Read more
Kiev troops send four kamikaze drones to attack Energodar, Zaporozhye NPP’s satellite city
Attacks on Energodar continued throughout the week
Read more
Qatar rejects Trump’s idea for resettling Palestinians from Gaza — PM
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed readiness to mobilize efforts to support the Gaza Strip population
Read more
Denmark allocates $7.5 bln to Kiev having no air and missile defense — Russian envoy
"Denmark’s security depends not on military expenditures, but on the readiness to construct a system of international security equal for all states, and the rejection of confrontation approaches to this area," - Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Read more
US introduces duties due to migrants, drugs — Trump
"We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all," the president said
Read more
Alexander Dyukov to be reelected as RFU President
The election of the President of the Russian Football Union will take place at an extraordinary conference of the organization in a Moscow hotel
Read more
Canada to retaliate to US duties — Trudeau
Prime minister said that Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% tariffs against Canadian $155 billion worth of American goods
Read more
Major Russian banks continue lowering interest rates for yuan deposits
Promsvyazbank and the Russian Agricultural Bank lowered interest rates for yuan-denominated deposits by 0.15 - 2.5 percentage points, depending on conditions for depositing, according to Marcs rates monitoring data
Read more
Russian forces liberate five communities in Kharkov Region, Donbass area over week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week
Read more
US to introduce tariffs against Canada on February 4 — TV
Tariffs are expected to remain in place until US President Donald Trump "is satisfied Canada is doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US," СВС reported
Read more
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more winter weeks
According to popular belief, if the groundhog gets scared of his shadow and hides in his burrow, winter will last another month and a half
Read more
Russia sends appeal to US Congress, UN over rumors of assassination attempt on Putin
The copy of the document was also sent to the UN
Read more
Press review: NATO increases defense spending as Russia-Germany trade turnover falls
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 31st
Read more
Struggle for mineral resources drives conflict in DRC — web portal
These resources estimated at $24 trillion, African Stream said
Read more
Russian air defense systems shot down 10 HIMARS projectiles, 108 Ukrainian UAVs
Armed Forces have launched a group strike on gas-energy infrastructure facilities
Read more
Norwegian police say Russian nationals from seized ship not under arrest
The Norwegian-flagged Silver Dania operated by a crew of 11 Russians was seized in Norway’s economic zone at the request of Latvia
Read more
"Political youngsters" in Europe trying to ban ‘alternative’ parties — Putin
The present and future generations of Germans are not responsible for crimes of the Hitler Germany’s time, Russian president stressed
Read more
Organizers of terrorist attack in Sudzha to face punishment — Russian Foreign Ministry
Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova went on to say that the premeditated shelling attack on the boarding school with people inside was the latest in the string of the Kiev government’s inhumane crimes
Read more
Palestine ready to work with friendly countries to accelerate Gaza restoration
President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas expressed "deep gratitude" to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "for his firm position in respect of unacceptability of relocating the Palestinian people from their land"
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 170 soldiers in Russia’s South group’s zone
Artillery and rocket-propelled grenades hit five armored combat vehicles, including an M113 infantry fighting vehicle and two HMMWV armored vehicles
Read more
South African troops must be withdrawn from DR Congo — leader of South African party
There are currently 1,100 South African troops in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the Southern African Development Community force
Read more
US duties on energy resources from Canada to be 10% — White House
Tariffs will come into force on February 4, press service said
Read more
Russia nabs Ukrainian soldier who executed Kursk civilians
The man confessed to the crime and gave evidence of other violence and murders
Read more
Ukrainian army committed military crime by striking against boarding school
The missile attack has once again demonstrated the terrorist substance of the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Washington’s pause over approval for Russia’s new ambassador nearly alarming — diplomat
Without an ambassador, any diplomatic mission, especially in the US capital, is not as effective as it should be, Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
Western urgency to get Ukraine deal done palpable, Russia can wait — expert
Fyodor Lukyanov emphasized that much of the current discourse was confined to declarations of intent rather than real change
Read more
Russia outraged at UN chief not mentioning Soviet losses in WWII in his Holocaust speeches
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia views such historical and political exercises, bordering on outright falsification and revision of the results of World War II, as unacceptable
Read more
China to file claim with WTO over US tariffs — commerce ministry
The ministry also expressed hope that the US would take an objective and rational approach to its domestic issues, rather than resorting to tariff threats against other countries
Read more
Resolving Ukraine conflict in line with US interests, Trump’s envoy says
Keith Kellogg pointed out that he expected to achieve progress within the next 100 days
Read more
Press review: Kiev may lose military aid while Trump's team strengthens Global South ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 30th
Read more
Canada, China, Mexico can do nothing to prevent US tariffs from going into force — Trump
According to him, the US is not looking for concessions by imposing these tariffs
Read more
Trump's idea to create new US missile defense system almost unrealistic — Defense One
As the portal notes, putting such satellites into orbit implies negotiating "significant technical hurdles" and funding "astronomical costs
Read more
Zelensky implicitly recognized his illegitimacy himself — politician·
Viktor Medvedchuk said that the legitimacy of the Ukrainian negotiators is crucial for the Ukrainian people, first of all, because serious guarantees of the agreements that will be signed after the end of the conflict are being discussed
Read more
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberates Krymskoye settlement in DPR
The enemy lost up to 570 servicemen
Read more
Greenland residents want to have independent state — Russian Ambassador to Denmark
Instead they support independence of the island, Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
US modernizing its Pituffik space base in Denmark already, Russian ambassador says
Russia will consider new challenges to its security in its military planning, Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
Moldova loses nearly half of its population since gaining independence, expert says
Doru Petruti noted that in his personal and professional opinion, the 2.4 million figure given by the analysts is inaccurate, and the number of people remaining in Moldova is actually lower
Read more
Zelensky confirmed readiness to start conflict settlement talks
He said he would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine, the Russians and European Union at the negotiating table
Read more
Qatari premier urges to begin negotiations on phase two of Gaza ceasefire
"We demand an immediate start of negotiations on phase two, as is envisaged by the deal," he told reporters after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Read more
BRICS not discussing creation of common currency — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS is speaking about the creation of new joint investment platforms that will allow investments in third countries, mutual investments
Read more
Hungary to veto sanctions in March if EU fails to meet its demands — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary considers Ukraine's actions, which threaten the energy security of Central European countries, to be unacceptable, and likewise the inaction of the EU leadership to do anything about the situation
Read more
Top US diplomat realistic about Biden administration's legacy on Ukraine — Russian MP
According to the Russian lawmaker, the future belongs to a multipolar world
Read more
At least six people hospitalized after plane crash in Philadelphia — NBC
According to the sources, three people have already received the necessary medical care, after which they were released from the hospital
Read more
Fire at oil refinery, casualties: what is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russia
The falling debris from one of the drones caused a fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd Region, injuring one person
Read more
Moldova to ask World Bank to help with building Transnistria bypassing power line
"The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year but variants to reduce the timeframe are being considered," President Maia Sandu said
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukrainian military aerodromes, fuel storage facilities — top brass
Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 515 troops, a tank and six armored fighting vehicles, in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in 24 hours
Read more
Mexico to introduce duties against the US — President
Claudia Sheinbaum proposed to US President Donald Trump to create a working group composed of the best specialists in public health and security
Read more
Lavrov, Lesotho Foreign Minister confirm countries’ interest in developing trade relations
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 1, 1980
Read more
Five Arab countries announce plans to hold international conference on Palestine in June
Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia urged the international community "to actually start implementing the decision [on establishing] two states to eradicate the root cause of tensions in the Middle East"
Read more
Kiev troops skeptical about possibility of ceasefire in Ukraine — CNN
Reporters suggests that a ceasefire deal could be a disaster for Ukraine
Read more
Russia will not allow turning Baltic Sea into NATO’s ‘internal waters’ — Russian diplomat
"Russia will do everything needed to protect its interests with reliance on international law," Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
One of Georgia’s opposition leaders Melia detained during rally in Tbilisi
The demonstrators gathered near the Tbilisi Mall shopping center and decided to block traffic in and out of the capital city
Read more
Putin says failure to invite Russia to events to Auschwitz liberation anniversary shameful
Russian President also expressed bewilderment at the fact that Stepan Bandera’s supporters were invited to those memorial events
Read more
Three hostages freed from Gaza enter Israel with military escort — IDF
Keith Sigal arrived in Israeli territory accompanied by the Israel Defense Forces
Read more
Venezuelan leader hosts US presidential envoy in Caracas
The meeting, which also involved Nicolas Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores and Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, took place at the Miraflores presidential palace
Read more
Mass installation of base stations to connect villages in Russia to LTE to begin in 2025
Currently, companies Irtea, Bulat, Spektr, and Yadro are involved in the production of base stations in Russia
Read more
Withdrawal of gas from European UGS facilities hits four-year high in January
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 21.3 bln cubic meters (bcm) in January, which is 13.5% higher than last year and the highest level in four years
Read more
Press review: Trump’s plans may spark a star wars era as Russian delegation visits Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29th
Read more
Russia may drop caps on nuclear arms, if US pushes ahead with missile defense effort — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador Grigory Mashkov explained that the further development of the US global missile defense system "puts an end to the prospects of strategic offensive arms reduction and preservation of strategic stability on the previous terms"
Read more
Helicopter involved in crash near Washington commanded by skilled female pilot — report
An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Read more
Russian ombudswoman calls on UN, Council of Europe to condemn attack on Sudzha
Tatiana Moskalkova stressed that the attack on a civilian facility sheltering the most vulnerable people is a crime that cannot be forbidden and forgotten
Read more
Block of about 80 sq km separates from world’s largest iceberg
"Therefore, the iceberg area contracted by almost 11% from November 2023 during the drift in open water," the press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute said
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces amass large forces, shell Dvurechnaya in Kharkov region every day
Head of the military-civil administration of the region Vitaly Ganchev told TASS that this was the first large settlement under the control of Russian troops on the right bank of the Oskol River
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces lose over 155 servicemen in Russia’s Kursk region in 24 hours
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, in total, Ukraine lost up to 56,570 servicemen, 327 tanks, 241 infantry fighting vehicles and 185 armored personnel carriers during the fighting in the direction
Read more
Russian forces carry out mop-up operation in railway station area in Chasov Yar
Russian troops had almost reached the settlement of Stupochki south of Chasov Yar, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Canadian PM to hold extraordinary meeting on tariffs
Justin Trudeau is going to discuss once again tit-for-tat measures of Ottawa against the possible action of Washington, CTV said
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Read more
US to slap BRICS with 100% import duties if they try to replace dollar — Trump
As the US president said, the idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the dollar, "while we stand by and watch," is over
Read more
Israeli PM to discuss next stages of Gaza hostage deal with Trump in US — adviser
"The two leaders will discuss the situation in Gaza, the hostage problem, efforts to confront all elements of the Iranian axis of evil, and other key issues," Dmitri Gendelman said
Read more
Conflict with Russia threw Ukraine 100 years back — US secretary of state
According to Marco Rubio, the previous US administration somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia
Read more
Trump reiterates plans to hold conversation with Putin — agency
According to Reuters, US president said they would perhaps do something he described as significant
Read more
Israeli PM, Trump’s Mideast envoy to launch talks on Stage 2 of Gaza deal on February 3
The talks will take place on the 16th day of the Gaza ceasefire as envisaged in the agreement between the two sides
Read more
Ukrainian army loses two tanks, four armored vehicles, over 200 troops in Kursk area
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Kiev also lost 15 cars and a field branch artillery weapon
Read more
EU unable to replace US aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Oleg Popenko, the European aid is stretched over five years
Read more
Putin says European elites eventually to be "at Trump’s feet wagging their tails"
Russian President has expressed confidence that his US counterpart Donald Trump will quickly establish order among European elites
Read more
Russia has two of its own AI language models — PM Mishustin
"We are developing our own clusters of specialized artificial intelligence calculations," the prime minister added
Read more
Heat and power supply to Transnistria to be resumed in the coming days — President
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, the priority now is to start up the thermal power system
Read more