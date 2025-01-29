US congresswoman calls for carving Trump on Mount Rushmore

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. US House of Representatives member Anna Paulina Luna (Republican of Florida) has suggested honoring President Donald Trump by carving his likeness on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, which features four former US presidents, according to legislation submitted to the lower chamber of the US Congress.

"I've officially introduced legislation to add President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore. His significant accomplishments for our country and the impact he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition," Luna wrote on the X social media platform.

The bill states that the US secretary of the interior should be directed to arrange for the carving of Trump’s figure.

US media outlets reported during Trump’s first presidential term that he allegedly dreamed of adding himself to the monument that features the sculpted faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Trump denied those reports but said that placing his figure on Mount Rushmore was a good idea.

Mount Rushmore is considered a symbol of patriotism for Americans. According to tradition, Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations kick off Independence Day festivities on July 4. Prior to the colonization of America, the mountain was regarded as a sacred place by local Dakota tribes. A memorial featuring the faces of four presidents was created between 1927-1941.