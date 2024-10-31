Israeli attack on Syria’s Al-Qusayr injures several civilians — news agency

BEIRUT, October 31. /TASS/. Several civilians have been injured as a result of the Israeli attacks on Syria's Al-Qusayr, the state-run news agency SANA reported.

The exact number of casualties was not given. According to the news agency, residential neighborhoods and an industrial zone in Al-Qusayr were shelled. The strikes caused material damage.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.