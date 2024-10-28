Georgian president demands investigation into vote rigging during parliamentary elections

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called for a probe into alleged ballot rigging at the recent parliamentary elections.

"We must launch an investigation and carry it out. The international community may support us in this. This should be a full-fledged investigation. We must not leave any stone unturned," she said addressing a protest rally near the parliamentary building in downtown Tbilisi.

She once again repeated that she doesn’t recognize the election results as they were "totally rigged."

A protest rally against the outcome of the October 26 elections to Georgia’s parliament is being held in Tbilisi.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54.08% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (10.92%), the Unity - National Movement (10.12%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.78%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

All the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results. Moreover, the Unity - National Movement and the Coalition for Change have promised to boycott the parliament’s work.