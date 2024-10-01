Israeli army delivers another strike on Beirut — press service

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces carried out another strike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the army press service reported.

"The IDF conducted a precise strike in Beirut. Details to follow," the statement said.

According to the Ynet news agency, the strikes targeted the Dahieh neighborhood, which is home to the Shia group Hezbollah. The target of the attack may have been the movement's senior military officials, the news outlet added.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon.