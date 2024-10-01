US attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia should not be underestimated — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The risks posed by the US attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia should not be underestimated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We exchanged views on the topical issues, which in one way or another are due to the exclusively destructive course of the United States with regard to our country, to these intentions expressed by Washington to inflict a strategic defeat on us. This will never happen, but the risks of such an approach should not be underestimated," the senior diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov commented on the US administration's statements about allowing Kiev to attack deep into Russia, saying that the US goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia is not feasible.