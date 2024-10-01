Lebanese death toll from Israeli airstrikes exceeds 1,700 — TV

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. As many as 1,745 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the capital Beirut since September 23, Al-Hadath reported.

According to the television channel, 8,767 others have been injured.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since it launched Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. The stated goal is to create a safe environment to return 80,000 locals who have been evacuated from border areas in northern Israel.