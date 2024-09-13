Bulgaria records first cholera case in over 100 years

SOFIA, September 13. /TASS/. Bulgaria has recorded a cholera case, which became the first in more than 100 years, the national public health watchdog said.

The watchdog’s official report said that a 23-year-old Indian man, who permanently resides in Bulgaria, had been hospitalized with acute diarrhea in Sofia. Between August 13 and September 2, he was in India and fell ill after returning to the Bulgarian capital. The deadly infection diagnosis was confirmed by laboratory testing.

Another person who was in contact with the patient was also isolated. The two patients are in satisfactory condition. The hospital has introduced strict anti-epidemic procedures and is conducting disinfection measures.

The BTV channel reported that the previous cholera case was recorded in Bulgaria in 1921.

Cholera is an extremely serious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae and spread through contaminated food or water.