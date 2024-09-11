US announces $325 in new funding for Ukraine’s energy system, humanitarian support

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. The United States has announced over $700 million in funding to Ukraine to repair its energy system, for humanitarian support and demining efforts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with his British and Ukrainian counterparts, David Lammy and Andrey Sibiga, in Kiev.

"We’re announcing $325 million in new funding to help repair Ukraine's energy and electric grid," he said.

"I'm also announcing today $290 million in new humanitarian support to help provide vital services like safe drinking, water, food, shelter, medicine, to millions of people in Ukraine <…> And finally, we're announcing $102 million in additional funding in humanitarian demining <…>, " Blinken said.