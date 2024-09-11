Defense minister says UK accelerating military support to Ukraine

LONDON, September 11. /TASS/. The UK is speeding up the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, Defense Minister John Healey said in a statement from the country’s government.

"As part of the government’s commitment to ramp up and speed up deliveries of military support for Ukraine, that support announced in April - including air defense missiles, equipment for F-16 fighter jets, AS90 self-propelled guns and spare barrels, military boats, and maritime guns - have now been delivered," the statement said. "On top of this, the defense secretary has today also announced that hundreds of additional air defense missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery ammunition rounds, and more armored vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year."

On April 23, the UK prime minister's office said the country would provide Kiev with an aid package worth 500 million pounds ($650 million at the current exchange rate), which included Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Husky infantry fighting vehicles. In July, the new Labour government said it would supply Ukraine with an additional 90 Brimstone precision-guided missiles and a quarter of a million rounds of ammunition. In early September, the UK Defense Ministry said it would provide Ukraine with 650 multipurpose Martlet missiles to strengthen its air defenses. Since February 2022, London has provided Kiev with a total of 7.6 billion pounds ($10 billion) in military aid.