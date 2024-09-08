Expert who predicted Biden, Trump victories says Harris to win

NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. American historian and political scientist Allan Lichtman, who has correctly predicted the outcome of nine of the last ten US presidential elections, said that Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris will win the November election.

The political analyst explained that he bases his predictions on his own system, which takes into account 13 key factors. These include the participation of a candidate from another party in the presidential race, the state of the economy in the short term, the presence of social tensions, the charisma of the current head of state and the candidate from the rival party, as well as the presence of major failures in the foreign policy of the current administration.

"The way it works is real simple. If six or more keys - any six - go against the White House party, they are predicted losers. Otherwise, they're predicted winners," he told Fox News. Current US President Joe Biden is a Democrat. According to Lichtman, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump has no more than five key indicators in his asset. "We are going to have a precedent-breaking election and Kamala Harris will become the first woman President of the United States," he concluded.

Since 1984, Lichtman has been wrong only once, when he predicted a victory for Democrat Albert Gore over Republican George W. Bush Jr. in 2000.