Armenia hands over to Azerbaijan 10th package of proposals on peace treaty

YEREAN, September 1. /TASS/. Armenia has handed over to Azerbaijan the 10th package of proposals on a peace treaty and reiterated its readiness to establish peace in the region, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

"Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan took part in the Armenia and the EU conference which was held in the sidelines of the GLOBSEC conference. In his speech, Kostanyan touched upon Armenia’s foreign policy and stressed the importance of its diversification to defend the republic’s sovereignty, international borders and democracy. Touching upon the process of the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Vahan Kostanyan noted that Armenia had handed over to the Azerbaijani side the 10th package of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The deputy foreign minister reiterated Yerevan’s readiness to establish peace in the South Caucasus and in the region," it said.

The senior Armenian diplomat also hailed the active political dialogue and the solid basis for cooperation between Armenia and the European Union countries, the ministry added.