Edward Snowden slams Durov’s detention as disgrace for France

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Former NSA (National Security Agency) employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden has slammed Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov’s detention in Paris as "an assault" on the freedom of speech and a disgrace for France and the entire world.

"The arrest of Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that [French President Emmanuel] Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world," he wrote on his X page.

The LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said. According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.