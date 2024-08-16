Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris is polling four percentage points ahead of Republican nominee and ex-US President Donald Trump, according to the results of a survey by the Emerson College Polling.

According to the poll, 50% of its participants are ready to support Harris at the presidential election, with 46% of those polled supporting Trump. The rest are undecided.

The survey was held August 12-14 with about 1,000 registered voters who plan to vote in the November election participating. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

According to the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports conducted among 1,900 potential US voters, Trump is leading by four percentage points. Some 49% of those polled are ready to vote for him with 45% of respondents preferring Harris.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.