China has no ambition to engage in nuclear arms race against US — diplomat

BEIJING, August 14. /TASS/. China will not build up its combat nuclear potential for an arms race against the United States or any other country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"The nuclear arsenal of the US is way bigger than China’s," Lin said in a comment released on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website. "China always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level required by national security, and never engages in arms race with anyone," he emphasized.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing follows the policy of `no first use’ of nukes as it focuses on self-defense in its nuclear strategy. He also refused to comment on US pre-election rhetoric.

Earlier, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told US businessman and owner of the social media platform X Elon Musk in an interview that China could "catch up, maybe even surpass" the United States in terms of its nuclear arsenal.