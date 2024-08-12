IAEA confirms drone strike did not affect ZNPP’s safety

VIENNA, August 12. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has confirmed that the drone strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) did not affect the nuclear safety of the facility.

"There is no impact on nuclear safety," the statement on the organization's website said.

The IAEA experts at the plant requested access to the attacked cooling tower to assess the damage. The agency pointed out that the plant's two cooling towers are outside its perimeter and a strike on them would not directly affect ZNPP's six units. However, a fire from any such strike could pose a threat.

"These reckless attacks endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident. They must stop now," Grossi said, without specifying who was responsible for the attack.

IAEA experts also found that the radiation background at the plant remained normal.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian armed forces used a kamikaze drone to hit the cooling systems of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. According to the NPP’s management, as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the area of the cooling towers, which was later localized. The fire did not affect the plant's operation.