MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North delivered a strike on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region’s border areas, the Russian defense ministry said.

"The Russian defense ministry released a video footage of the strike by artillery crews of the Battlegroup North on Ukrainian manpower hiding in a forest in a border area in the Kursk Region," it said.

According to the ministry, aerial reconnaissance means of a Battlegroup North unit detected Ukrainian troops in a forest in a Kursk Region border area. Following verification, the targets were struck by the Battlegroup North’s artillery. The operation was controlled online.