Reports about death of child in UAV attack not confirmed, 46-year-old woman died

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A 46-year-old woman died in Ramenskoye in a drone attack, information about the death of a 9-year-old child has not been confirmed, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov said.

"A 46-year-old woman died (earlier it was reported that a 9-year-old child died, this information was not confirmed)," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Vorobyov also reported that three people were injured as a result of a drone strike, they were hospitalized. "43 people have been placed in temporary shelters. All of them have been given accommodations and hot meals," he added.