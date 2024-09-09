Actor James Earl Jones, iconic voice of Darth Vader, dies at the age of 93

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. American actor James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars film series, has died in New York at the age of 93, Deadline reported with reference to the actor’s representative.

The cause of the actor's death was not made public.

In addition to Star Wars, some of the actor’s most notable works include Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1963), Conan the Barbarian (1982), Coming to America (1988), Sommersby (1993), and the voice of Mufasa in The Lion King (1994).

Jones was nominated for an Academy Award in 1971 for his role in The Great White Hope (1970). In 2012, he received an honorary Oscar for his outstanding achievement in cinematography. The actor has also won a Golden Globe, two Emmys, and a Tony Award.