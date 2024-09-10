Russia expects to launch visa-free regime with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects to launch a visa-free regime with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, Bahrain, Myanmar, and some African countries in 2025, Director of the Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Ministry Nikita Kondratyev said in an interview with TASS.

"I really hope so, because there is a demand from Russian tourists for these countries and also a sharp increase in inbound tourism," he said.

The Ministry of Economic Development, together with the Russian Foreign Ministry, is doing a lot of work to liberalize the visa regime with key friendly countries. Interstate agreements on abolishing visa regime are being developed with Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain, and some African countries, Kenya in particular, he added.