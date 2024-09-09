KURSK, September 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are hitting any moving targets, no matter civilian or military, Alexander Kasaurov, deputy head of the regional cooperation department of the Popular Front’s youth wing, said.

"Ukrainian troops are delivering indiscriminate strikes on anything that moves, including civilians. This exposes their atrocious nature as they spare no one, don’t care about the lives of civilians, the elderly, who did nothing bad to anyone," he told TASS.

As an example, he cited an incident when a Ukrainian drone broke the windshield of a moving car with two civilians on board, a man and a woman. They were promptly evacuated by volunteers.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region amount to more than 11,220 troops, 87 tanks, and 74 armored personnel carriers. Russian forces continue operations to eliminate Ukrainian troops.