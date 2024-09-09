Yerevan hands over to Baku completely agreed draft of peace treaty — top diplomat

YEREVAN, September 9. /TASS/. Yerevan has handed over to Baku the completely agreed draft of a peace treaty and is waiting for Baku’s response, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"Armenia has handed over to Azerbaijan the tenth edition of the draft peace treaty. This draft includes the entire agreed text, completely agreed articles or agreed parts of articles," he said.

According to the top Armenian diplomat, Armenia and Azerbaijan have all the chances to sign a peace treaty soon. "We believe that there is a real opportunity to sign a peace agreement soon and open up a new page of lasting stability in the South Caucasus," he stressed.

However, in his words, this agreement will not be able to resolve all the problems with Baku. "We will have to address other problems later if the sides agree to do so," he added.