MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions introduced to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft have been lifted in Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, the restrictions were lifted at 7:58 a.m. Moscow time (4:58 a.m. GMT).

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems have intercepted and eliminated 20 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow Region overnight.