Lavrov calls for practical steps toward establishing Palestinian State

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and the Gulf countries call for taking practical steps toward the establishment of the Palestinian state in line with the United Nations resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

"Special attention was focused on the international situation, first of all, in the Middle East and the tragedy that is unfolding in the Palestinian territories: both in Gaza and in the West Bank," Lavrov said. "We share the position that it is necessary to immediately stop violence, resolve humanitarian problems and begin practical work to implement the United Nations’ resolution on the establishment of the Palestinian State that will co-exist with Israel in peace and security."

The top Russian diplomat arrived in Riyadh on September 8 to take part in a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

Earlier, Lavrov held bilateral meetings with his counterparts Mauro Vieira Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Apart from that, he met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha and Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.