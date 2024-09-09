Apple unveils iPhone 16 models

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Apple has unveiled four iPhone 16 models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The presentation was broadcast on the corporation website.

iPhone 16 smartphones are made of aluminum and titanium depending on the model. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have screen sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively. The screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are equipped with the new A18 chip, while iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are powered by the new A18 Pro chip. The new models have a 48MP Fusion camera.

The basic iPhone 16 and Plus will go on sale in five colors - pink, black, white, lilac and mint, titanium Pro comes in four shades (black, two shades of gray and the so-called desert titanium).

Other features include the Action button introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, and a touch button for camera control, giving quick access to shooting settings. In the iPhone, you can now also search for information about places by simply taking photos of them, or automatically add a schedule of any events to the calendar - for example, a movie show, the advertisement of which can be filmed on the street.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) software will help owners manage their iPhones more conveniently. For example, you can search for photos in the gallery by associations. AI will be released in October - along with iOS 18.1.

Prices for the iPhone 16 in the US start at $ 99, for the iPhone 16 Plus - from $ 899. iPhone 16 Pro starts at $ 999, Pro Max - from $ 1199.