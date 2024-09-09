Kiev loses over 11,400 troops since incursion in Kursk area — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost over 11,400 troops since its incursion in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 11,400 personnel, 89 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 635 armored combat vehicles, 371 motor vehicles, 85 artillery guns, 24 multiple launch rocket systems, including seven HIMARS rocket launchers and five MLRS, eight surface-to-air missile systems, two transporter-loader vehicles, 22 electronic warfare stations and seven counter-battery radar stations, two air-defense air defense systems, eight engineering vehicles, among them two obstacle-clearing vehicles and 1 UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.