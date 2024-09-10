China's trade turnover with other countries rises by 3.7% in January-August

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. China's trade turnover with other countries increased by 3.7% year-on-year to $4.02 trillion in January-August, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

`The report noted that China's exports increased by 4.6% to $2.31 trillion during the period, while imports rose 2.5% to $1.71 trillion. China's positive balance for eight months is estimated at about $608.5 bln, which is 11.2% more than the same period in 2023.

In 2022, China's foreign trade turnover grew by 4.4% and reached a record $6.3 trillion. In 2023, it fell by 5% and amounted to $5.93 trillion.