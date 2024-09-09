Russia’s coal supplies total 100.9 mln tons to China, 26.2 mln tons to India in 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. Russia exported 100.9 mln tons of coal to China, 26.2 mln tons to India and 27.2 mln tons to Turkey in 2023, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia exported 100.9 mln tons of coal to China in 2023, 67.1 mln tons in 2022, 26.2 mln tons to India compared to 20 mln tons in the previous year, 27.2 mln tons to Turkey, 21.3 mln tons in 2022," he said. The geography of supplies includes countries of the Global South such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, African countries and a number of others, the Middle East has joined, with pilot batches to Latin America, North Africa and Turkey existing, the minister added.

Moreover, total coal exports to ASEAN countries gained 19% in 2023 to 9.7 mln tons, with Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia being among the main importers. Supplies to Indonesia added 49%, having increased from 1.5 mln to 3 mln tones, export to Vietnam increased by 25% to 3.1 mln tons, while deliveries to Malaysia reached 3.2 mln tons.

