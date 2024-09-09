Armenia and EU start talks on visa regime liberalization — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, September 9. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas in Yerevan that Armenia and the EU are beginning talks on visa regime liberalization, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet reported.

"I am glad that there are noticeable changes in our relations - visa regime liberalization talks are beginning, a decision has been made to support the Republic of Armenia with the European Peace Fund, which we highly appreciate," the prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia is expanding its agenda with the European Union. He added that "especially after his speech in the European Parliament last year, discussions continue in the country regarding the possibility of joining the EU."

"This is not a simple issue, but it has become part of Armenia's political agenda, so it is necessary to approach this topic in detail and comprehensively. It will be important to listen to the observations and advice of our EU partners," he said.