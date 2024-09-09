Putin congratulates Kim Jong Un on North Korea's 76th anniversary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin has published Russian President Vladimir Putin's congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the republic's formation.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the Russian president's address reads.

Putin noted that relations between the two countries remain at a high level, which was fully confirmed by the recent substantial and fruitful talks in Pyongyang. "I am sure that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK will be strengthened in a planned way thanks to our joint efforts," the Russian leader added.