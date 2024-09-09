Lavrov says US attempts to meddle in Russian elections only unite people

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. US attempts to interfere in Russian elections achieve nothing else but unite people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He made the statement after he attended a meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, as he was commenting on reports about US attempts to meddle in the recent elections in Russia.

"Attempts to interfere in anything and everything - this is a stock-in-trade of the United States and also the UK, as the main US ally."

"All these attempts end up in failure with when it comes to the Russian Federation. They may work elsewhere. Many coups have been organized this way. But when it comes to the Russian Federation, they have the opposite effect. Our society, our people only become more united in the face of direct threats, including the war that the United States and its satellites have unleashed against us by proxy of the Nazi regime in Kiev. And, of course, this also applies to attempts to interfere in our internal processes through the use of modern technologies and various other mechanisms, something where the United States has excelled. We know how to fight this," the minister stated.

According to Lavrov, the United States "still cannot realize that longstanding attempts to stir up Russian society inevitably end in complete failure, as it happened this time."

Russia held almost 4,000 election campaigns at all government levels in most Russian regions on the single day of voting. Direct elections of regional heads were held in 21 regions, while 13 regions conducted elections to their legislatures. There was also voting to elect State Duma lawmakers in three single-member districts.